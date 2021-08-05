Mike Yastrzemski Scratched Wednesday vs. Diamondbacks

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle report Mike Yastrzemski is a late scratch for Wednesday’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a tight hamstring.

https://twitter.com/susanslusser/status/1423089710084235266

Yastrzemski last played in Monday’s 11-8 loss to the Diamondbacks, going 2-for-4 with a home run. A regular fixture in the Giants’ lineup, Yastrzemski has appeared in 89 games, slashing .227/.320/.481 with 18 home runs. Thairo Estrada will take over right field duties in place of Yastrzemski Wednesday night.

Priced at $2,400 on FanDuel, Estrada has appeared in 29 games this season, hitting .319 with a .388 OBP and three home runs. He last started in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, playing shortstop and going 0-for-3.

The Giants will look to bounce back after Tuesday’s loss, facing Zac Gallen. Gallen will make his 13th start of the season, posting a 1-5 record with a 4.61 ERA and a 27% K rate.

San Francisco, currently leading the National League West, is a -196 road Moneyline favorite against the Diamondbacks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.