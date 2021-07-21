Milwaukee Bucks Win 2021 NBA Finals, Are They The Worst NBA Champion Team?

Kudos to the Milwaukee Bucks for winning their first championship in 50 years. But once we’re all done recapping the series, the debate will likely shift to whether this is the worst championship team in NBA history. And by worst championship team, we’re essentially referring to Hall of Fame talent. After all, Giannis Antetonkounmpo is likely the only player who will be enshrined in Springfield.

Normally, we’re used to seeing championship teams have at least two Hall of Famers on their roster, but that’s not the case with the Bucks.

The Detroit Pistons won the title in 2004 with Ben Wallace as the only player inducted to the Hall of Fame. But to their credit, they beat a Lakers team with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant while Bryant was probably entering his prime at 25 years of age. We don’t have to mention that the roster also included an aging Karl Malone and Gary Payton, searching for a championship ring to cement their careers.

If anything, this achievement should speak more to the legend of Antetonkounmpo. Yes, the Bucks had a better roster than the Suns. But let’s not forget that Antetonkounmpo was doubtful to start the series due to a hyperextended knee. And on two occasions, Milwaukee had to battle back from 0-2 deficits in the playoffs.

It also rattled off four straight wins against a Phoenix team that lost three straight games only once the entire season.

So before you start debating where the Bucks rank in the pantheon of NBA Champions, perhaps you should instead find a player who has been more responsible for their team’s title run than the Greek Freak himself.

Want more NBA action? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find futures on each team to win the NBA title for the 2021-22 season.