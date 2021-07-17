Miro Heiskanen signs a contract extension with the Stars
July 17George KurtzSportsGrid
Miro Heiskanen has signed an eight-year $67.6 million contract extension with the Stars on Saturday, CapFriendly.com reports. Heiskanen is one of the better young defensemen in the game and now will be with the Stars for the rest of the decade. This contract means that Heiskanen is now the sixth highest-paid defender in the National Hockey League and is still just 21 years old. In three NHL seasons (two shortened due to COVID-19), Heiskanen averages 9.33 goals, 22.33 assists, and 31.67 points. Those numbers would seem likely to increase should Heiskanen stay healthy.
The Stars lost in the Stanley Cup finals to the lightning in the 19-20 season and didn’t qualify for the playoffs this past season. Injuries have hurt the team as top center Tyler Seguin only played a handful of games, and goaltender Ben Bishop didn’t play at all. When healthy, this team could once again compete for a championship, but they will have to get all of their ducks in a row first. The Stars are +2800 to win the Stanley Cup during the 2021-22 season. You can find these odds and the odds for every NHL team to win the cup at FanDuel.com.
