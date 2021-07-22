Mitch Garver Placed on the Paternity List

Garver and his wife Sarah recently welcomed their first child into the world, and he will get to spend some time with his new son. The Twins placed Garver on the paternity list and have recalled Ben Rortvedt to take his place on the active roster.
The Twins have had a disappointing season — they’re 17 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central — but it hasn’t been because of Garver. He’s posted a 139 wRC+ over 43 games, and he’s also hit 10 homers. Overall, FanGraphs credits him with 1.3 Wins Above Replacement, which is an excellent mark considering his number of games played. Only six catchers have provided more offensive value, and those players have averaged more than 100 additional plate appearances.
The Twins will take the field on Thursday vs. the Angels, and they’ll have one of their better pitchers on the mound in Kenta Maeda. He’s pitched to a 3.94 xFIP over 15 starts, and the Twins are listed as -148 home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.
