Mitch Moreland Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/matthewkawahara/status/1411731862515425281

Moreland has been placed on the 10-day IL due to undisclosed reasons. More information should become available in the future, but Moreland was not known to be dealing with a specific injury. Stephen Piscotty has been activated from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. However, Piscotty will not be in the lineup for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Red Sox, with Jed Lowrie getting the start at designated hitter.

Moreland is in his first year with the Athletics, and he’s been a bit of a disappointment. He posted a career-best 135 wRC+ with the Red Sox and Padres last year, but he’s struggled to an 87 wRC+ through 57 games this season. His power numbers are also way down, and his .150 ISO would be the second-lowest mark of his career.

The A’s are taking on Nick Pivetta on Sunday, and he’s pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season. The A’s rank eighth in the league in wRC+ vs. right-handers, so they have the potential to do some damage in this matchup. They’re currently listed as -112 home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.