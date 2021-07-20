MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 7/20/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up the biggest chunk of your cap space by far, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.

For hitters, we’re looking for guys with big numbers, strong matchups, and with players around them that are likely to produce well, too, increasing our chances for runs and RBI. We want big strikeout numbers for pitchers, while the ability to go deep in a game and pick up a win is also valuable.

With your high-salary picks playing such a big role in your lineup, you need to be right on these guys, so let’s take a look at a few top-end options you can count on to anchor your lineup today.

Luis Garcia, SP, Houston Astros ($9,600)

The main slate could be a bit interesting tonight, especially at the high end with pitchers. Trevor Rogers looked like a great play, but the Washington Nationals have caught absolute fire offensively. Yu Darvish faces a strong Atlanta Braves offense, and

Aaron Nola is on the road against the New York Yankees.

That pivots us to Luis Garcia, who’s been brilliant so far this season. He’s rocking a 3.55 FIP with a strong 28.0% strikeout rate.

That becomes even better when you look at the Cleveland Indians‘ offense, which has slowed to a .303 wOBA (23rd). Think about Garcia at the top-end for pitching.

Starling Marte, OF, Miami Marlins ($3,800)

The Nationals have surged the past couple of games, and it’s been on the strength of a prolific offense. Can Paolo Espino do enough to keep tonight’s game close?

I’m not so sure, especially against right-handed hitters. This year, they have slammed him for 1.69 HR/9, including a .432 slugging percentage over 90 plate appearances.

Keep an eye on Marte. He was out in the series opener, so just double-check on his availability.

CJ Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies ($3,700)

When Coors Field is involved on the slate, it can be pretty chalky — and tonight will likely be no exception. But if you want some exposure to this game, an interesting option is C.J. Cron at first base.

The Colorado Rockies boast a slate-best implied team total of 6.20 runs, and Cron should be in a very mashable opportunity with Marco Gonzales on the bump. Gonzales has allowed 2.38 HR/9, and his 43.7% fly-ball rate would be the worst mark of his career.

Cron has pounded left-handed pitchers this year. He owns a 139 wRC+ this year in the split and combine that with Marco’s struggles, and he could go off tonight.

