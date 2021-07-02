MLB Places Trevor Bauer on 7-day administrative leave amid assault allegations

After allegations were made on Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer Major League Baseball, placed the 30-year-old on administrative leave for seven days while they continue their own investigation of the matter.
Bauer has been accused of inflicting severe head trauma on a woman during sexual encounters earlier this year. An investigation by the Pasadena Police Department for assault related to a domestic violence restraining order filed by a woman is ongoing. This week, the woman was granted a temporary restraining order in what is called an ex parte order meaning it only includes her version of events. There will be a formal hearing on July 23rd where it has been reported that Bauer’s representatives will refuse the accusations.
