MLB Places Trevor Bauer on 7-day administrative leave amid assault allegations

After allegations were made on Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer Major League Baseball, placed the 30-year-old on administrative leave for seven days while they continue their own investigation of the matter.

https://twitter.com/Feinsand/status/1411017776257548290

Bauer has been accused of inflicting severe head trauma on a woman during sexual encounters earlier this year. An investigation by the Pasadena Police Department for assault related to a domestic violence restraining order filed by a woman is ongoing. This week, the woman was granted a temporary restraining order in what is called an ex parte order meaning it only includes her version of events. There will be a formal hearing on July 23rd where it has been reported that Bauer’s representatives will refuse the accusations.

As of yesterday, Bauer was still scheduled to start for the Dodgers when they take on the Nationals in Washington on Sunday, but that will obviously no longer be the case. The former Red last started against the Giants on Monday in a win over San Francisco. At this point, when he plays next is completely up in the air.