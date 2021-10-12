MLB Qualifying Offer Drops To $18.4M

It’s never too early to get ready for the MLB free agency period. The first start is determining the qualifying offer, and ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that Major League Baseball has set the amount at $18.4 million.

https://twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/status/1447982114503286791

The league takes the average salary of its top 125 players to determine the offer. Teams can receive compensation in a draft pick if they lose one of their free agents. Conversely, teams that sign a player that’s rejected a qualifying offer are subject to forfeit one or perhaps multiple draft picks.

This season figures to have a deep free-agent class with Freddie Freeman and Carlos Correa, among others. The players will have up to one week to accept or decline the qualifying offer.

