MLB Suspends Diamondbacks’ Caleb Smith

James Wagner of the New York Times reports that Major League Baseball has suspended Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith for violating the league’s foreign substance rule.

Caleb Smith of the Diamondbacks is just the second player (Hector Santiago of the Mariners is the other) suspended 10 games under the new foreign substance enforcement policy. He’s appealing. From MLB: pic.twitter.com/ipWleZuVZD — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) August 24, 2021

Smith came on in relief to pitch two innings against the Phillies last Wednesday but was ejected after a routine check revealed a foreign substance on his glove.

MLB officials would then send the glove to their headquarters for further analysis, and the league has now decided that a ten-game suspension is warranted.

The left-hander has decided to appeal the ruling, which means he can remain with the team until an arbitrator hears his case.

Following the game, Smith shared the following comments with the media. “I’m not stupid,” Smith said. “I know the main two things they check are your glove and your hat. Even if I were using something I wasn’t, I wouldn’t put it in my glove or hat. I mean, that’s just ignorant.”

However, none of his comments explain what was actually on his glove. At the time, he felt confident he wouldn’t be suspended. With that now decided, he’s likely less confident that he can win his appeal.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.