Mookie Betts Expected to Return to Dodgers Lineup Thursday

Betts is dealing with a hip injury, which has lingered all season. He was placed on the injured list on Aug. 11 and participated in a simulated game yesterday. In his second season with the Dodgers, Betts has played 87 games, hitting .277 with a .378 OBP and 17 home runs, last playing in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, going 1-for-4.
Chris Taylor will assume right field duties in place of Betts for the Dodgers’ matchup with the San Deigo Padres, batting sixth. Priced at $3,100 on FanDuel, Taylor has played 120 games slashing .280/.370/.478 with 18 home runs. In Tuesday’s 5-2 win, Taylor went 1-for-4.
The Dodgers will face Blake Snell, who makes his 24th start of the season. Posting a 6-5 record, Snell has a 4.82 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.52 WHIP. In a game with an eight-run total, the team is a -142 road Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.