Mookie Betts Expected to Return to Dodgers Lineup Thursday

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is expected to return to the Dodgers’ lineup Thursday and should be activated from the injured list.

https://twitter.com/BillShaikin/status/1430667396428099587

Betts is dealing with a hip injury, which has lingered all season. He was placed on the injured list on Aug. 11 and participated in a simulated game yesterday. In his second season with the Dodgers, Betts has played 87 games, hitting .277 with a .378 OBP and 17 home runs, last playing in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, going 1-for-4.

Chris Taylor will assume right field duties in place of Betts for the Dodgers’ matchup with the San Deigo Padres, batting sixth. Priced at $3,100 on FanDuel, Taylor has played 120 games slashing .280/.370/.478 with 18 home runs. In Tuesday’s 5-2 win, Taylor went 1-for-4.

The Dodgers will face Blake Snell, who makes his 24th start of the season. Posting a 6-5 record, Snell has a 4.82 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.52 WHIP. In a game with an eight-run total, the team is a -142 road Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook.