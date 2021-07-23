Mookie Betts is out of the lineup Friday for the Dodgers

Mookie Betts is out of the lineup once again Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Betts is dealing with a hip injury that has cost him four straight games and five of the past six games. The Dodgers might just place him on the injured list at this point to make sure that once he returns, he is 100% healthy. Billy McKinney will bat second and play right-field in Betts’ absence. Betts is batting .270 with a .876 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, seven SBs, and 63 runs in 82 games for the Dodgers this year.

The Dodgers will take on the Rockies in Los Angeles in the first of a three-game series on Friday night. Chi Chi Gonzalez will be on the hill for the Rockies, and he will oppose David Price for the Dodgers. The Dodgers are -160 (-1.5) on the run line, -290 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.