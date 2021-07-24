Mookie Betts Not in the Lineup vs. the Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers take to the field tonight without a few key pieces of their roster. Cody Bellinger was scratched earlier in the day, Max Muncy is on paternity leave, Gavin Lux and Corey Seager remain out with injuries, and Mookie Betts is out of the lineup against the Colorado Rockies with hip inflammation.
Betts last appeared on July 19 against the San Francisco Giants and was heating up before he went down with the hip injury. The eight-year veteran went 12-for-17 in his last five games, with 12 runs, seven runs batted in, three home runs, and four doubles.
Billy McKinney has started each of the last two games in right field and will once again be patrolling right on Saturday night. McKinney has gone 1-for-7 over the two games with one strikeout. His limited fantasy value is reflected in his salary at FanDuel, as McKinney carries a $2,000 salary on the After Hours slate at FanDuel. He’ll be joined in the outfield by A.J. Pollock, $2,600 salary, and Luke Raley, who was recalled on Saturday night, carrying a $2,000 salary.
The Dodgers are holding steady as -210 favorites despite the lineup concerns.
