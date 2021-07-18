Mookie Betts Out Of Dodgers Lineup Sunday

Bill Plunkett reports Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be kept out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts says the hip irritation was indeed "nagging" Mookie Betts all year. He won't play Sunday but Roberts expects to have him for Giants series — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 18, 2021

Betts, who has been dealing with a hip issue this season, left Saturday’s 9-2 win over the Rockies after going 4-for-4 with a home run. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts has appeared in 81 games this season, slashing .271/.375/.503 with 14 home runs.

Zack McKinstry is projected to take over right field duties in place of Betts Sunday. In his second season in the majors, McKinstry has appeared in 47 games this season, hitting .248 with an OBP of .303 and seven home runs. A utility player, McKinstry last made a start in a 22-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 10, going 3-for-1 with a home run.

The Dodgers will look to go for the series sweep against the Rockies and are expected to face Jon Gray. Gray will make his 17th start of the season, posting a 6-6 record for the first half of the season with a 3.77 ERA. Los Angeles is a -164 road Moneyline favorite against the Rockies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 12-run total.