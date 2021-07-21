Mookie Betts Out of Dodgers Lineup Tuesday

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports Mookie Betts will remain out of the Dodgers’ lineup against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/FabianArdaya/status/1417633143620730887

Tuesday’s matchup is the third straight game Betts will miss due to a hip injury. Betts last played in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 17, going 4-for-4 with a home run. He was a pinch hitter in Monday’s 7-2 loss in the series opener with the Giants, striking out in one plate attempt.

A regular fixture in the Dodgers lineup, Betts has played 82 games this season, slashing .270/.374/.502 with 14 home runs.

Zach McKinstry will resume right field duties in place of Betts, batting eighth. McKinstry, priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, has appeared in 49 games this season, hitting .241 with a .293 OBP and seven home runs. In Monday’s loss, McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a double.

The Dodgers will face Alex Wood, who will make his 16th start of the season. Wood, facing his former team, has an 8-3 record with a 3.67 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP.

Los Angeles is a -146 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.