Mookie Betts Placed on 10-Day IL

Eric Stephen reports Los Angeles Dodgers’ right fielder Mookie Betts has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a lingering hip injury.

Second time since the All-Star break Mookie Betts will be on the injured listhttps://t.co/3hcBYXbGCr — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) August 11, 2021

Betts has been in and out of the Dodgers’ lineup because of the injury all season, last playing in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 7, going 1-for-4. In his second season with the club, Betts has appeared in 87 games, slashing .277/.378/.521 with 17 home runs.

Matt Beaty will take over right field duties in place of Betts for Wednesday’s matchup with the Dodgers, batting eighth. Beaty, priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, has played 93 games this season, hitting .251 with a .354 OPB and four home runs.

After a rain-delayed game Tuesday, resulting in a Dodgers’ 5-0, the team will look to build momentum going into Wednesday’s matchup, facing Kyle Gibson. Gibson, a trade-deadline acquisition for the Phillies, will make his 22nd start of the season. Posting an 8-3 record, he has a 2.79 ERA, 19% K rate and a 1.18 WHIP.

The Dodgers are a -134 road Moneyline favorite against the Phillies on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 10-run total.