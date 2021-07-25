Mookie Betts Placed on 10-day IL

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1419388586764292096

Betts was scratched from Monday’s game due to right hip inflammation, and while he appeared as a pinch hitter in that contest, he’s been out of the lineup ever since. The Dodgers were hoping Betts could avoid a stay on the injured list, but he has clearly not progressed as expected. He’s been placed on the 10-day IL, and the move will be backdated to Tuesday. He should hopefully be able to return as soon as he’s eligible. The Dodgers have activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson to take his spot on the active roster.

The Dodgers have also been playing without Cody Bellinger recently, but it sounds like his return is imminent. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Bellinger could play first base on Sunday, but he ended up not being in the lineup. He exited Friday’s contest due to hamstring tightness, and the move to first could help him stay healthier moving forward.

The Dodgers trail the Giants by 2.0 games in the NL West standings, but they’re -170 favorites to win the division on FanDuel Sportsbook.