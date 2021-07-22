Mookie Betts Remains out of Dodgers Lineup Thursday

Betts has missed time due to a lingering hip injury, last starting for the team in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 17, going 4-for-4 with a home run. Betts made a pinch-hit appearance in Monday’s matchup with the Giants, striking out in his only plate attempt.
A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup Betts has appeared in 82 games this season, slashing .270/.364/.502 with 14 home runs.
Billy McKinney, a recent acquisition from the New York Mets, will take over rightfield duties for Thursday’s matchup, batting eighth. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, McKinney appeared in 79 games for the Mets this season, last playing in a July 11, 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, pinch-hitting for one plate appearance. He is hitting .213 this season with eight home runs.
The Dodgers will look to avoid a series loss to the National League West-leading Giants Thursday and will face Anthony DeSclafani, who makes his 20th start of the season. Posting a 10-4 record, DeSclafani has a 2.78 ERA and a 23.1% ERA.
Los Angeles is a -168 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.
