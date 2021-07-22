Mookie Betts Remains out of Dodgers Lineup Thursday

Alanna Rizzo reports Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts will miss his fifth consecutive start Thursday in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants.

Betts has missed time due to a lingering hip injury, last starting for the team in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 17, going 4-for-4 with a home run. Betts made a pinch-hit appearance in Monday’s matchup with the Giants, striking out in his only plate attempt.

A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup Betts has appeared in 82 games this season, slashing .270/.364/.502 with 14 home runs.

Billy McKinney, a recent acquisition from the New York Mets, will take over rightfield duties for Thursday’s matchup, batting eighth. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, McKinney appeared in 79 games for the Mets this season, last playing in a July 11, 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, pinch-hitting for one plate appearance. He is hitting .213 this season with eight home runs.

The Dodgers will look to avoid a series loss to the National League West-leading Giants Thursday and will face Anthony DeSclafani, who makes his 20th start of the season. Posting a 10-4 record, DeSclafani has a 2.78 ERA and a 23.1% ERA.

Los Angeles is a -168 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.