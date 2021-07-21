Mookie Betts Remains out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday

Betts has been dealing with a lingering hip issue, last starting in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 17, going 3-for-4 with a home run. He played in a July 19 loss to the Giants, serving as a pinch hitter and striking out in his only plate attempt.
A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts has appeared in 82 games, slashing .270/.374/.502 with 14 home runs.
Matt Beaty will take over right field duties in place of Betts Wednesday night. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Beaty has appeared in 78 games this season, hitting .262 with a .355 OBP and four home runs. A utility player, Beaty, saw playing time in right field and at third base in Tuesday’s 8-6 win, going 1-for-1 with a walk.
The Dodgers look to close in on San Francisco’s lead in the National League West with a win Wednesday and will face Logan Webb, who makes his 12th start of the season. Webb has a 4-3 record with a 3.54 ERA and 25.4% K rate.
Los Angeles is a -156 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with an 8.5-run total.
