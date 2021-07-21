Mookie Betts Remains out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers announce star outfielder Mookie Betts will remain out of the lineup Wednesday in the team’s matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Betts has been dealing with a lingering hip issue, last starting in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 17, going 3-for-4 with a home run. He played in a July 19 loss to the Giants, serving as a pinch hitter and striking out in his only plate attempt.

A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts has appeared in 82 games, slashing .270/.374/.502 with 14 home runs.

Matt Beaty will take over right field duties in place of Betts Wednesday night. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Beaty has appeared in 78 games this season, hitting .262 with a .355 OBP and four home runs. A utility player, Beaty, saw playing time in right field and at third base in Tuesday’s 8-6 win, going 1-for-1 with a walk.

The Dodgers look to close in on San Francisco’s lead in the National League West with a win Wednesday and will face Logan Webb, who makes his 12th start of the season. Webb has a 4-3 record with a 3.54 ERA and 25.4% K rate.

Los Angeles is a -156 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with an 8.5-run total.