Mookie Betts Returns to Dodgers Lineup Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers announce outfielder Mookie Betts will play in Thursday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres.

Batting third Thursday night, Betts returns to the lineup after landing on the injured list with a hip injury that has hampered his play throughout the season. He last played in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 7, going 1-for-4. In his second year with the Dodgers, Betts has played 87 games, slashing .277/.378/.521 with 17 home runs.

Betts is priced at $4,000 on FanDuel.

The two National League West rivals close out the three-game series after a 5-3 Dodgers’ win in 16 innings Wednesday night. Los Angeles will look to go for the sweep, facing Padres ace Yu Darvish, who makes his 24th start of the season. Posting a 7-7 record, Darvish has a 3.70 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP.

The Dodgers are a -136 road Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-total.