More Targets For Chargers’ Mike Williams?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Chargers could look to get more targets for WR Mike Williams.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert shared the following when asked about Williams. “He’s so physical, fast, and strong that he’s going to win — jump balls, deep balls, and intermediate routes. We need to get him more involved in the short game and the quick game because he’s an incredible player.”

Williams is entering his fifth season with the Chargers and saw his targets drop from 90 in 2019 to 85 last year. His receiving yards also fell by 32%.

It’ll be interesting to see if the former Clemson product becomes a bigger option inside the red zone. In his second season, he caught 10 touchdowns but hasn’t reached those heights in his last two seasons.

As Herbert continues to develop, his partnership with Williams could be key if the Chargers plan on taking the next step to return to the playoffs.

