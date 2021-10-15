More Touches For Bengals’ RB Joe Mixon

ESPN’s Ben Baby reports that the Cincinnati Bengals could use more of running back Joe Mixon against the Lions in Week 6. An ankle injury slowed Mixon’s ankle, which limited him to just 28% of the snaps in Week 5.

He carried the ball just ten times for 33 yards on the day but did manage to get inside the end zone with a touchdown run.

However, the Bengals will be without backup running back Samaje Perine this week. Only Perine, Mixon, quarterback Joe Burrow, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase have rushed the ball for the Bengals this season.

Look for Mixon’s snap count to take a big jump similar to Week 1 when he had 29 carries for 127 rushing yards. This is one week where you want to be sure to start Mixon in your lineup while also looking to play the over on his props.

