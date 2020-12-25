ESPN’s Field Yates reports San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and quarterback Nick Mullens have been placed on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Mostert suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 15, while Mullens suffered an elbow injury which will likely require surgery.
In eight games played this season, Mostert rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns. Mullens, also starting eight times for the 49ers, threw for2,437 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Quarterback C.J Beathard will start for the 49ers, with Jeff Wilson expected to be the lead running back. Beathard is priced at $6,800 and Wilson is priced at $6,000 on FanDuel for the Saturday slate.
The Cardinals have allowed 19 points per game to opposing quarterback and 17.81 points to opposing running backs
The 49ers are a 4.5-point road underdog against the Cardinals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Saturday matchup with a 47.5 total.
