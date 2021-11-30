Myles Turner Won’t Play vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The Indiana Pacers official Twitter account confirmed that Myles Turner would not be in the lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner was questionable leading up to Monday’s contest with a non-COVID illness but was ruled out by head coach Rick Carlisle about an hour before tip-off.

This season, Turner has been an integral part of the Pacers lineup, starting all 22 games and averaging 28.5 minutes per game. The 25-year-old ranks second on the team in rebounding and fifth in scoring, contributing to his 2.2 win shares, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Pacers haven’t had to replace Turner in the lineup yet this season, but it’s probable that Domantas Sabonis moves into the starting center role, leaving Kelan Martin to fill in for him at power forward. You can find the Pacers on the Express slate tonight at FanDuel, where Sabonis has an $8,300 salary, and Martin has a $4,400 salary.

Indiana has wins in three of their past five but enters tonight’s contest against the T-Wolves as +3.5 underdogs.