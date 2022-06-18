Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, ESPN.com reports.

Naomi has stated that a leg injury is the reason for her withdrawal from the Grand Slam event. Osaka did play with an Achilles injury during her first-round loss at the French Open last month and confirmed on social media that the Achilles injury is the reason she won’t be able to participate in Wimbledon. Osaka tried to play through the injury at the French Open but also missed a WTA event in Rome just before the French Open. There is no timeline as to when Osaka may return to play.

In her career at Wimbledon, Osaka has never made it past the third round.

As for Wimbledon, Iga Switek is the favorite to bring home the championship at +155. Cori Gauff is +1000, Simona Helep +1400, Serena Williams, Ons Jabeur, and Petra Kvitova and all at +1800. You can find these odds and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.