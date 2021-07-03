Nationals expected to place Kyle Schwarber on the injured list

The Nationals are expected to place Kyle Schwarber on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Schwarber suffered what manager Dave Martinez describes as a significant strain of his hamstring Friday night. Martinez also stated that it’s expected to be much worse than a 10-day IL situation. This would seem to indicate that we may not see Schwarber on the field again until August at the earliest.

This is a big blow to the Nationals, gamblers, and fantasy owners alike as Schwarber was as hot as they come with 12 home runs, most of them tape-measure shots, in his last 13 games. This could also change the trade deadline thinking of the Nationals as they are 2.5 games behind the Mets in the National League East, but any significant injury, especially on offense, could see them fall out of the race.

The Nationals have the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw to worry about Saturday night. The Nats are +116 (+1.5) on the run line, +194 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (-106) at FanDuel.com.