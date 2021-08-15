Nationals Joe Ross Diagnosed with Partial UCL Tear

Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross will land on the 10-day IL due to forearm tightness.

In disappointing news, an MRI revealed a partial tear to his UCL. Although Ross will seek a second opinion, he will likely undergo Tommy John surgery, putting his 2022 season in jeopardy.

Ross last pitched in an Aug. 10, 3-1 win over the New York Mets, going five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out two batters as part of a seven-inning doubleheader.

In 19 starts this season, Ross has a 5-9 record with a 4.17 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.22 WHIP.

The Nationals look to avoid the sweep against the Atlanta Braves, who will start Drew Smyly. This season, Smyly has made 21 starts, posting an 8-3 record, with a 21% K rate and 1.36 WHIP.

Washington is a +136 home Moneyline underdog against Atlanta on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.