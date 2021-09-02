Nationals Officially Release Starlin Castro

Castro is a 12-year veteran and has a career .280 / .319 / .412 slash line with 138 home runs and 678 RBIs. This season, he hit .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games. While it’s clear that the 31-year old can still play in the majors, his reputation would likely need rehabilitation before another team even considers him.
Major League Baseball has been very stern in its rebuke of domestic violence. Castro can look to his former Cubs teammate, Addison Russell, who also served a lengthy suspension for domestic violence.
At just 25 years of age, Russell failed to land a job in the majors and has played the last two seasons in Korea and the Mexican League. Castro could be in line for the same.
Can’t get enough baseball? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for even more betting odds worldwide. Daily odds include Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korean Baseball Organization in South Korea.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.