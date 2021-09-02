Nationals Officially Release Starlin Castro

The Washington Nationals wasted no time releasing Starlin Castro after the infielder served a 30-game suspension for domestic violence.

News: Starlin Castro’s domestic violence suspension -handed down by MLB— has ended and he’s been released by the Nationals. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 2, 2021

Castro is a 12-year veteran and has a career .280 / .319 / .412 slash line with 138 home runs and 678 RBIs. This season, he hit .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games. While it’s clear that the 31-year old can still play in the majors, his reputation would likely need rehabilitation before another team even considers him.

Major League Baseball has been very stern in its rebuke of domestic violence. Castro can look to his former Cubs teammate, Addison Russell, who also served a lengthy suspension for domestic violence.

At just 25 years of age, Russell failed to land a job in the majors and has played the last two seasons in Korea and the Mexican League. Castro could be in line for the same.

