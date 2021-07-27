Nats’ Stephen Strasburg Done For The Year

Mark Zuckerman of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network reports that Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg will undergo neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Strasburg has dealt with some irritation in his neck, which could lead to numbness in his fingers.

Stephen Strasburg will have surgery for neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery, Davey Martinez reveals. Nationals will hope he's ready to return next season. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 27, 2021

This is the second season-ending injury for the Nationals right-hander in as many years. Last season, he required carpal tunnel surgery after just two starts.

He did lead the Nationals to their first World Series in 2019 and was named the World Series MVP. Strasburg then took the liberty to opt-out four years into a seven-year $175 million contract to sign another seven-year deal, this time worth $245 million.

The Nationals are essentially paying him $35 million a year, and he’s made a total of seven starts the last two seasons.

Perhaps the biggest concern is that since 2019, the velocity on his fastball has dropped from 94.8 mph to 91.8 mph. If he’s unable to regain his previous form, the Nationals could be left holding the bag of a very one-sided contract.

