Nats’ Trade Kyle Schwarber To Red Sox

In exchange, Boston will send 20-year-old Aldo Ramirez to Washington as part of the trade. Ramirez is considered to be one of the top prospects in Boston’s system as he has a 2.03 ERA through 31 innings this season in Low-A ball.
As for Schwarber, he actually got traded despite being on the IL. The Ohio native has been sidelined for almost a month after exiting the second inning of a July 2nd game against the Dodgers. Just before that, he was one of the hottest hitters in baseball after tying an MLB record with 12 home runs in 10 games and hitting 16 home runs in 18 games.
In 265 at-bats, he has a .253/.340/.570 line with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs.
It’s not exactly clear when Schwarber will be activated from the IL, but recent reports state that he’s been doing some light jogging and taking batting practice.
