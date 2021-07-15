NBA Finals MVP Odds: Does Giannis Antetokounmpo have the inside track?

NBA Finals MVP Odds

It’s interesting right now as we look at the odds to win the Finals MVP, and it really is a three-horse race. Giannis Antetokounmpo has jumped to the top of the class sitting at +110 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Chris Paul led the pack before his subpar Game 4 and is now behind Giannis at +170 after Milwaukee evened the series at two games apiece. Devin Booker had his stinker in Game 3, but after a big performance on Wednesday, he’s the third favorite at +240.

Phoenix is still favored to win the series as the FanDuel Sportsbook has the Suns at -145, whereas Milwaukee is +125. So considering the Suns have the shorter odds to win, there has to be some value in Paul and Booker with the series even. On the flip side, there is more value in taking Milwaukee at +125 rather than Antetokounmpo at +110, seeing as players on the losing side rarely ever win MVP.

Reason for Concern for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul really struggled in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had just ten points and seven assists, and most damning was his five turnovers. That is something we have not seen from CP3 really during this postseason and certainly not during this series. These were costly turnovers at big moments in the game there.

He is usually one of those clutch players who is always under control when there are under two minutes to go. The situation in Game 4 was the Suns were down two points, and CP3 just lost the rock. It wasn’t a stoppage turnover but turned it right over to a fast break the other way, which gave the four-point lead to Milwaukee. That play was basically the nail in the coffin for Phoenix.

Game 5 Outlook

There were big moments at the end of that game where the Suns still could have stolen this game, but it was Khris Middleton and the Bucks that closed it out on their home court, which is what you’re supposed to do. I think that’s going to change up once you get back to Arizona with some home cooking. The bench is gonna play much better in those environments. Overall, it was an entertaining game that came right down to the wire, and we’ll see if that continues in Game Five here.