Ndamukong Suh Activated from COVID-19 List

Three days isn’t a lot of time to prepare for an NFL game, but it should be enough for Ndamukong Suh to get ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener. This morning, Adam Schefter confirmed that Suh was being activated from the COVID-19 injured list. The expectation is that the former second-overall pick will be ready for the Bucs Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1434887934348513281

Suh’s effectiveness on the defensive line is well-documented, but when paired with the Cowboys loss of Zack Martin, it could be a recipe for disaster for the Cowboys. Martin was added to the COVID-19 injured list shifting the battle between the Cowboys’ offensive line and the Bucs defensive line drastically in favor of the Bucs.

Suh has played in all 16 games over the past nine seasons and has only missed two games throughout his career. Patrick O’Connor will see decreased playing time with Suh back but could be called upon while Suh works back into game shape.

As is typically the case, the Bucs open their season as defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday, as -7.5 favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.