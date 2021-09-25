watch
LISTEN
STL
9/25 2:20 PM EDT
CHC
PIT
9/25 4:05 PM EDT
PHI
HOU
9/25 4:07 PM EDT
OAK
NYY
9/25 4:10 PM EDT
BOS
MIA
9/25 6:10 PM EDT
TB
KC
9/25 6:10 PM EDT
DET
TEX
9/25 7:05 PM EDT
BAL
WSH
9/25 7:10 PM EDT
CIN
NYM
9/25 7:10 PM EDT
MIL
TOR
9/25 7:10 PM EDT
MIN
CWS
9/25 7:15 PM EDT
CLE
ATL
9/25 7:15 PM EDT
SD
SF
9/25 8:10 PM EDT
COL
LAD
9/25 8:10 PM EDT
ARI
SEA
9/25 9:07 PM EDT
LAA

Nelson Cruz and Wander Franco are out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rays