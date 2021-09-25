Nelson Cruz and Wander Franco are out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Rays
September 25George KurtzSportsGrid
Nelson Cruz and Wander Franco are both out of the lineup Saturday for the Rays, BaseballPress.com reports. Cruz was out of the lineup earlier this week due to an illness, not COVID-19. The Rays acquired Cruz from the Twins in late July, and since that time, he has had a slash line of .234/.293/.468 along with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 33 runs scored.
Franco was in the lineup Friday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. The Rays are likely just playing it safe with their top prospect and not wanting him to play two games in a row immediately after coming off the injured list.
The Rays are taking on the Marlins in the second game of their three-game series tonight. Shane McClanahan will start for the Rays, and he will go against Sandy Alcantara, Marlin’s top starter. The Rays are +118 (-1.5) on the run line, -198 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of seven, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
