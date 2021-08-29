Nelson Cruz Out of Rays Lineup Sunday

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Rays’ designated hitter Nelson Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

The move appears to be a scheduled day off for Cruz, who last played in the 4-3 win over the Orioles Saturday, going 0-for-4. Cruz has played 27 games for Tampa Bay, a trade deadline acquisition from the Minnesota Twins, slashing .204/.256/.435 with seven home runs. With the Twins, Cruz played 85 games, hitting .294 with a .370 OBP and 19 home runs.

Austin Meadows will take over DH in place of Cruz Sunday, batting cleanup. Priced at $3,300 on FanDuel, Meadows has played 118 games this season, hitting .234 with a .322 OBP and 21 home runs. The team will face Spenser Watkins, who makes his 10th start of the season. With a 2-6 record, the rookie has a 7.07 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.64 WHIP.

The Rays look to go for the sweep against the Orioles Sunday and are a -250 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 10.5-run total.