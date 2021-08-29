Nelson Cruz Out of Rays Lineup Sunday

The move appears to be a scheduled day off for Cruz, who last played in the 4-3 win over the Orioles Saturday, going 0-for-4. Cruz has played 27 games for Tampa Bay, a trade deadline acquisition from the Minnesota Twins, slashing .204/.256/.435 with seven home runs. With the Twins, Cruz played 85 games, hitting .294 with a .370 OBP and 19 home runs.
Austin Meadows will take over DH in place of Cruz Sunday, batting cleanup. Priced at $3,300 on FanDuel, Meadows has played 118 games this season, hitting .234 with a .322 OBP and 21 home runs. The team will face Spenser Watkins, who makes his 10th start of the season. With a 2-6 record, the rookie has a 7.07 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.64 WHIP.
The Rays look to go for the sweep against the Orioles Sunday and are a -250 road Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 10.5-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.