Nelson Cruz Scratched Sunday vs. Royals

Cruz was initially scheduled to serve as the Twins’ designated hitter on Sunday, but he has been scratched from the lineup due to a stiff neck. Miguel Sano will move into the lineup in his stead, and he will bat sixth in the lineup.
Cruz just turned 41 earlier this week, but he continues to provide some of the best offensive production in the league. He’s clubbed 18 homers through his first 72 games, and he’s also posted a 154 wRC+. Cruz has posted a wRC+ of at least 133 in each of the past eight seasons, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
The Twins will take on right-hander Brad Keller on Sunday, and he’s pitched to a dreadful 6.67 ERA through 17 starts this season. His xERA of 6.91 suggests he hasn’t been particularly unlucky either, so this is a great spot for the Twins’ offense. The Twins are currently listed as -144 favorites vs. the Royals on FanDuel Sportsbook.
