Nelson Cruz Scratched Sunday with Illness

Cruz last played in the team’s 8-4 win over the White Sox Saturday, going 0-for-4 with a walk.
The 17-year veteran was a trade deadline acquisition from the Minnesota Twins and has played 24 games for the Rays this season, hitting .198 with a .257 OBP and seven home runs. As a member of the Twins, Cruz played 85 games, hitting .294 with a .370 OBP and 19 home runs.
Austin Meadows will take over DH in Sunday’s matchup, hitting cleanup. Priced at $3,300 on FanDuel, Meadows has played 113 games for the Rays this season, hitting .233 with a .323 OBP and 21 home runs. Meadows went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s win.
The Rays look to build upon Saturday’s momentum with a series win over the White Sox and will face Reynaldo Lopez, who makes his fourth start of the season. Posting a 2-0 record, Lopez has a 1.08 ERA, 28% K rate and a 0.72 WHIP as a starter.
In a matchup with a nine-run total, Tampa Bay is a -130 home Moneyline favorite against the White Sox on FanDuel Sportsbook.
