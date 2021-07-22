Nelson Cruz Traded to Tampa Bay Rays

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Minnesota Twins have traded Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays.

https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1418339581418561538

The deal is being finalized as of Thursday evening, with Cruz scratched from the Twins’ series opener with the Los Angeles Angels. Josh Donaldson will take over DH duties and Willians Astudillo will play third base.

https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1418348483094982660

Cruz, a 17-year veteran, has played three seasons with the Twins. An everyday player this season, Cruz appeared in 85 games, slashing .294/.370/.537 with 19 home runs, spending most of his playing time at designated hitter. For his career, he is a .279 hitter with a .348 OBP and 436 home runs.

The Twins, who have had a disappointing start to the season, are fourth in the American League Central with a 41-55 record, with the Kansas City Royals have the worst record in the division at 39-55. The team will face Andrew Heaney Thursday, who makes his 16th start of the season. Posting a 5-7 record, Heaney has a 5.56 ERA and a 28% K rate.

