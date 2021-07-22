Nelson Cruz Traded to Tampa Bay Rays

The deal is being finalized as of Thursday evening, with Cruz scratched from the Twins’ series opener with the Los Angeles Angels. Josh Donaldson will take over DH duties and Willians Astudillo will play third base.
Cruz, a 17-year veteran, has played three seasons with the Twins. An everyday player this season, Cruz appeared in 85 games, slashing .294/.370/.537 with 19 home runs, spending most of his playing time at designated hitter. For his career, he is a .279 hitter with a .348 OBP and 436 home runs.
The Twins, who have had a disappointing start to the season, are fourth in the American League Central with a 41-55 record, with the Kansas City Royals have the worst record in the division at 39-55. The team will face Andrew Heaney Thursday, who makes his 16th start of the season. Posting a 5-7 record, Heaney has a 5.56 ERA and a 28% K rate.
Minnesota is a -142 home Moneyline favorite against the Angels on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.
