Nerlens Noel Available, Mitchell Robinson Out vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks tweeted out injury updates ahead of their Monday night contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. They confirmed that Mitchell Robinson is out with a hip flexor injury, while Nerlens Noel is available despite a sore lower back.

https://twitter.com/NY_KnicksPR/status/1457844193435467776

Noel missed the start of the season with a knee injury and has only played in three games. That has left most of the work at center up to Robinson, who has started all 10 games and averages 27.4 minutes per contest. We will see a reversal of that trend tonight, as Noel is the expected starter, and Robinson is unavailable. Noel is averaging 4.3 points and 8.3 rebounds through his three appearances and carries a $4,500 salary on the FanDuel main slate.

We should expect a Taj Gibson sighting, as Noel’s injury status leading up to the game implies that he’s not 100%. Gibson has appeared in five games for the Knicks this season, putting up 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.4 minutes.

The Knicks enter tonight’s interdivisional matchup as -2.5 favorites over the 76ers. The total sits at 213.