Nerlens Noel Remains Out vs. Pelicans

The New York Knicks have hit lofty heights early in the 2021-22 season. The Knicks lead the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 record, with their lone loss against the lowly Orlando Magic. Their season continues against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, a contest that Nerlens Noel will not participate in. Noel has yet to play this season as he continues to resolve a knee injury.

The journeyman center appeared in 64 games for the Knicks last season, starting 41. Noel averaged 5.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in just over 24 minutes of action. It’s not clear when Noel will return, but he will play behind Mitchell Robinson in the Knicks rotation when he does.

Robinson is averaging 8.6 points and 9.6 rebounds this season, starting in all five games for the Knicks. The 23-year-old was the Knicks’ preferred option at center last season, starting 29 of his 31 appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Knicks priced as modest -6 favorites against the 1-5 Pelicans on Saturday night.