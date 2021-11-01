Nerlens Noel Ruled Out vs. Raptors

Nerlens Noel’s season debut will have to wait. Blake Murphy confirmed that Noel would be his seventh straight game to start the season with a knee injury. There was optimism that Noel would be cleared to play tonight and was listed as a game-time decision heading into tonight’s contest, but the center’s debut is delayed at least one more game.

https://twitter.com/BlakeMurphyODC/status/1455306421545967629

Mitchell Robinson has started all six games for the New York Knicks this season and will continue to shoulder additional minutes with Noel out. It has been a quality over quantity approach on offense for Robinson, as he’s hitting 88.0% of his field goals but averaging just 8.5 points per game. Robinson has been effective on the glass, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game.

FanDuel has express tournaments available for 7:30 pm ET tip-offs, and Robinson carries a $5,600 salary on those slates.

The Knicks are off to a hot start this season, winning five of their first six games. They enter tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors as -7 favorites.