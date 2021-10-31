Nets Center Nicolas Claxton Expected to Miss 7-10 Days

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed they expect Nicolas Claxton to miss the next 7 to 10 days with a non-COVID-related illness. Claxton missed the Nets Friday night game against the Indiana Pacers for the same reason.

https://twitter.com/Grady/status/1454929739496497154

Claxton has appeared in four games for the Nets this season, starting three of them. The 22-year-old averages 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 19 minutes per game.

Blake Griffin has started five games for the Nets this season, replacing Claxton at center over the past couple of outings. Griffin will continue with that role while Claxton recovers from the illness, with Bruce Brown filling in at power forward.

The Nets play four games over the next week, starting tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Rostering Griffin on the FanDuel main slate will cost $3,800, with Brown salary listed at $4,500.

Brooklyn enters tonight’s contest as steep -850 moneyline favorites, -12.5 on the spread, against the Pistons. The total sits at 211.5 with the over priced at -112.