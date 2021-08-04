Nets Spencer Dinwiddie Traded to Wizards

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Brooklyn Nets have traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Washington Wizards.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1423040754461650946

The deal includes a second-round pick and a draft swap. Dinwiddie played three games last season before tearing his ACL. He averaged 21 minutes, six points, four rebounds and three assists per game. In the COVID-19 shortened season, Dinwiddie started 49 games for the Nets, averaging 31 minutes, 21 points, three rebounds and seven assists per game.

Dinwiddie was third on the team in usage rate during the 2019-20 season, behind only Carvis LeVert and Kyrie Irving, with a 29.2% usage rate.

He will join a Wizards backcourt that posted a 34-38 record last season, securing the eighth seed after a loss to the Boston Celtics, followed by a win over the Indiana Pacer. The team was eliminated from the playoffs by the number one seed Philadelphia 76ers in five games.

Washington is currently +10000 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.