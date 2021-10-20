New Deal For Pelicans’ Jonas Valanciunas

ESPN’s Andre Lopez reports that the New Orleans Pelicans have decided on a two-year extension with their center, Jonas Valanciunas.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed on a two-year extension worth $30.1 million, his agents Aaron Mintz, Mitch Nathan and Drew Morrison of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Valanciunas is now committed to the Pelicans for $44.1M over the next three seasons. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 20, 2021

The extension places Valanciunas under contract with the Pelicans for the next three seasons. The deal is said to be worth around $30 million, bringing the total value of the agreement to $44 million.

In August, New Orleans acquired the Lithuanian from Memphis in a three-team trade that also included Charlotte. He averaged a double-double for his third consecutive season last year with 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds.

With Zion Williamson sidelined to start the season, Valanciunas could be a key piece in a Pelicans lineup that looked a bit thin at the moment. Outside of Williamson and Brandon Ingram, New Orleans’ next highest scorer averaged only 14.6 points per game.

The Pelicans will open the 2021-22 season at home against the 76ers as four-point underdogs. However, sharp bettors are taking the points with the home team as they look to fade a Philadelphia team dealing with a wantaway player in Ben Simmons.

Get a jump start on the NBA season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook. There you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.