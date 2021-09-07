New Orleans Saints Release Latavius Murray

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the New Orleans Saints have released running back Latavius Murray.

Murray started seven games for the Saints last season, rushing 72 times for 352 yards and two touchdowns. In two seasons with the team, Murray played 31 games, rushing for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns. He was responsible for 31% of the Saints’ market share of carries, behind team-leader Alvin Kamara.

Expect Tony Jones to see additional workload as the team’s backup. Playing one game for the team in 2020, a Week 17, 33-7 win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones rushed for 13 yards on three attempts. Using a 53%/47% pass-to-rush split, the team called the fifth-most running plays in the league, averaging 30 plays per game.

The Saints kick off their 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers, whose defense allowed the sixth-most points to opposing running backs last season, averaging 20.77 points per game.

New Orleans is a 4-point home underdog against the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 50-point total and is currently +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI.