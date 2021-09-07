New Orleans Saints Signing Cornerback Desmond Trufant

The New Orleans Saints liked what they saw when they brought free agent cornerback Desmond Trufant in for a workout, signing the veteran to a contract.

Trufant spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before spending the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. The former Pro-Bowler started six games for the Lions last season after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season. Trufant recorded 20 combined tackles, four pass deflections, one sack, and one interception with the Lions before being released in the offseason.

Ken Crawley is listed first on the Saints’ depth chart at left cornerback. Crawley appeared in just six games last season and has started just two games since the 2018 season. Trufant’s veteran presence elevates the Saints’ secondary.

The Saints open the 2021 season as the home team against the Green Bay Packers. Hurricane Ida has forced New Orleans out of the Superdome, and they will play their first home game at FIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints priced as +4 underdogs against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.