New Orleans Saints Signing Cornerback Desmond Trufant

Trufant spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before spending the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. The former Pro-Bowler started six games for the Lions last season after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season. Trufant recorded 20 combined tackles, four pass deflections, one sack, and one interception with the Lions before being released in the offseason.
Ken Crawley is listed first on the Saints’ depth chart at left cornerback. Crawley appeared in just six games last season and has started just two games since the 2018 season. Trufant’s veteran presence elevates the Saints’ secondary.
The Saints open the 2021 season as the home team against the Green Bay Packers. Hurricane Ida has forced New Orleans out of the Superdome, and they will play their first home game at FIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints priced as +4 underdogs against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.