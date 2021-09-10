NFL Week 1 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a huge part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have a massive impact on the betting numbers each week.

Luckily, things aren’t all that bleak for Week 1. Most teams prioritized protecting their stars during the preseason, but that doesn’t mean that a few didn’t slip through the cracks.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Indianapolis Colts

Xavier Rhodes – Did not practice Thursday

The Colts were lucky to get Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz back from knee surgery early than expected, but they could be without one of their top corners vs. the Seahawks. Rhodes has not suited up at practice on Wednesday or Thursday, so he will likely need at least a limited practice on Friday to see the field vs. the Seahawks. Last season, Rhodes earned a 77.3 Pro Football Focus grade, which tied for the ninth-highest mark at the cornerback position.

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler – Did not practice Thursday

Ekeler sat out Thursday’s practice for the Chargers, but the team is reportedly still optimistic that he will suit up on Sunday. Justin Jackson, Josh Kelley, and Larry Rountree would see the biggest boost in fantasy value if he can’t. Jackson would likely serve as the lead back, but this would be a committee situation.

Washington Football Team

Curtis Samuel – Did not practice Thursday

Samuel came up lame while running a route on Wednesday, and he was sidelined for Thursday’s practice. He’s dealt with injuries for most of the preseason, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be healthy enough to play vs. the Chargers. If he’s out, look for rookie Dyami Brown to step in as the team’s No. 2 receiver.

Houston Texans

Lonnie Johnson – Did not practice Thursday

Kevin Pierre-Louis – Did not practice Thursday

The Texans are expected to be one of the worst teams in football this season, and they could be without two of their better defenders vs. the Jaguars. That’s obviously bad news for the Texans, but it could be good for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson, D.J. Chark, and Laviska Shenault could all see a boost if the Texans are shorthanded.

Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker – Did not practice Thursday

Missing an offensive lineman is never good, especially one as good as Decker. He was the 12th best tackle last year per PFF, but he’s missed practice the past two days. The 49ers have a ferocious defensive line, so the Lions’ offense could struggle if he’s out.

Tennessee Titans

A.J. Brown – Full practice Thursday

Brown set off some alarm bells when he sat out on Wednesday, but he returned to a full practice on Thursday. He’ll be on the field Sunday vs. the Cardinals.

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney – Did not practice Thursday

Clowney was brought in to rush the passer in Cleveland, and they could certainly use him Sunday vs. the Chiefs. They already had a historically good passing attack, and they upgraded their offensive line during the offseason. This game is expected to be one of the highest scoring on the slate, and it could be even higher scoring sans Clowney.

New York Giants

Evan Engram – Did not practice Thursday

The Giants have a long list of players on their injury report, but most could get in a limited practice on Thursday. Engram was one of the few who couldn’t practice at all, putting his status in jeopardy.

New England Patriots

Nelson Agholor – Did not practice Thursday

The Patriots were extremely busy during the offseason. They brought in Agholor – along with a bunch of other pass catchers – and handed the reigns to rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Their passing attack should be improved this year, but Agholor was absent from Thursday’s practice. If he’s out, it will solidify Jakobi Meyers’ status as their top receiver.

New Orleans Saints

Tre’Quan Smith – Did not practice Thursday

Ken Crawley – Did not practice Thursday

The Saints are already without Michael Thomas at receiver, and they could be without Smith too. That would leave Marquez Callaway as their main threat at receiver, while Alvin Kamara could be extremely busy out of the backfield.

Crawley’s absence would arguably be more important. The Saints are very thin at corner, and if he’s ruled out, they have virtually no one with any chance at stopping Davante Adams. He could be in line for a huge game.

