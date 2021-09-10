NFL Week 1: What Is The Ravens RB Situation?

The Baltimore Ravens are having a tough time staying healthy at the running back position in the offseason, with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards suffering torn ACLs during the preseason. Second-year running back Ty’Son Williams will be expected to step up at least in the early weeks and have some level of production which will excite anyone who grabbed him late in their fantasy drafts or off the waiver wire.

Will The Vets Get The Volume?

With Le’Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman, and Latavius Murray all coming in, Williams’s value seems depleted if it’s likely that he will eventually lose a lot of his volume to at least one of these guys. Ty’Son Williams will get the first crack at being their RB1 on Monday night, and it will be interesting to see what Baltimore does from there on out if he performs. But if he plays poorly on Monday night, Latavius Murray could quickly become the guy you want, and he can take over this role. There is plenty riding on Williams’s performance against the Raiders on Monday night which is something to keep an eye on for who will be getting the workload in that backfield moving forward.

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently -4 point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.