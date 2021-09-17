NFL Week 2 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a huge part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have a massive impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injury report is unsurprisingly a bit more crowded in Week 2 than it was last week.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. – Out

Jedrick Wills – Did Not Practice Thursday

Chris Hubbard – Did Not Practice Thursday

J.C. Tretter – Did Not Practice Thursday

The Browns have been hit hard by injuries to start the year. Beckham has already been ruled out for the second straight week while recovering from knee surgery. That means Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones should see a boost in value.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ offensive line could also be at less than full strength. Jedrick Wills, Chris Hubbard, and J.C. Tretter all missed practice on Thursday, and missing three offensive linemen is never a good thing. The Texans could have some betting value if all three are ruled out.

Indianapolis Colts

Xavier Rhodes – Did Not Practice Thursday

Quenton Nelson – Did Not Practice Thursday

Darius Leonard – Did Not Practice Thursday

Kwity Paye – Did Not Practice Thursday

The Colts’ injury report reads like an All-Pro roster. Rhodes, Nelson, and Leonard are all among the best players at their respective positions, while Paye was the Colts’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They would miss any of those players Sunday vs. the Rams, and missing all four would be a potential disaster.

Buffalo Bills

Emmanuel Sanders – Did Not Practice Thursday

Cole Beasley – Did Not Practice Thursday

The Bills were without two of their top four receivers at practice on Thursday, and Gabriel Davis was also limited. That leaves Stefon Diggs as the only truly healthy starting receiver in Buffalo at the moment. He could be looking at a massive target share vs. the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins

Will Fuller – Did Not Practice Thursday

Fuller missed last week’s game while serving the final week of a suspension, and he did not practice on Thursday. If he’s out of the lineup again, it will result in a boost in value for DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle, and Albert Wilson.

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton – Out

Becton is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, a potential death blow for the Jets. They already had one of the worst offensive lines in the league, and Becton was their best blocker. Zach Wilson was pressured on more than 50% of his dropbacks last week, and he will likely be running for his life again vs. the Patriots.

New England Patriots

Trent Brown – Did Not Practice Thursday

Kyle Van Noy – Did Not Practice Thursday

The Patriots are one of the most popular bets this week, but they could be a bit shorthanded. Their running game saw an apparent decline after Brown left last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, so it is vital to monitor his status.

Las Vegas Raiders

Richie Incognito – Did Not Practice Thursday

Josh Jacobs – Did Not Practice Thursday

Jacobs suffered an injury Monday vs. the Ravens, and he’s been unable to return to practice. His absence would leave Kenyan Drake to handle most of the running back responsibilities vs. the Steelers. That said, there may not be much running room if Incognito is out for the second-straight game.

New Orleans Saints

Marcus Davenport – Did Not Practice Thursday

Kwon Alexander – Did Not Practice Thursday

The Saints already lost their best pass rusher in the offseason in Trey Hendrickson, and how Davenport is unlikely to suit up vs. the Panthers. Alexander also missed Thursday’s practice, which explains why the sharps are very interested in the Panthers this week.

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy – Out

Jeudy is sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, which opens up plenty of opportunities for the rest of the Broncos’ pass catchers. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler all get a boost at receiver, while Noah Fant should be busy at tight end.

Minnesota Vikings

Eric Kendricks – Did Not Practice Thursday

Everson Griffen – Did Not Practice Thursday

Anthony Barr – Did Not Practice Thursday

The Vikings’ defense could be missing three starters on Sunday, which means the Cardinals could be looking at another offensive explosion. They scored 38 points in Week 1 and should provide plenty of fantasy value all season.

Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence – Out

Lawrence suffered a foot injury at practice on Wednesday, which is a brutal blow for the Cowboys. He’s their best defensive player, and now the Cowboys will have to face an excellent offensive line without him.

Seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny – Did Not Practice Thursday

D’Wayne Eskridge – Did Not Practice Thursday

Neither of these injuries is hugely important, but their absences would create a bit of value with the rest of the Seahawks’ offense. Chris Carson would operate as the Seahawks feature back, while D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should command larger target shares.