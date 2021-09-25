NFL Week 3 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injuries have started to pile up heading into Week 3. Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Chicago Bears

Andy Dalton (knee) – Out

Dalton is still the starter per head coach Matt Nagy, but Justin Fields will get the nod on Sunday. Dalton is currently dealing with a knee injury, which will keep him out of the lineup vs. the Browns. Fields was uninspiring in relief of Dalton last week, but his rushing upside makes him a viable starting quarterback in fantasy leagues.

Cleveland Browns

Jarvis Landry (knee) – Out

Odell Beckham (knee) – Will Play

Landry was placed on IR with a knee injury, but the Browns will have Beckham in the lineup for the first time this season. He should command a massive share of the team’s targets vs. the Bears.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson (illness) – Questionable

Marquise Brown (ankle) – Questionable

Ronny Stanley (ankle) – Out

Justin Houston (COVID-19) – Out

It’s almost easier to list who is playing for the Ravens. They’ve been brutalized by injuries this season, and now they could be missing four defensive starters due to COVID. Jackson and Brown are also questionable, so they could be extremely shorthanded. That might not matter vs. the Lions, but it is something to consider.

Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz (ankles) – Questionable

Wentz is dealing with a low left ankle sprain and a high right ankle sprain, but he is tentatively expected to suit up vs. the Titans.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chris Harris (shoulder) – Out

Joey Bosa (foot/ankle) – Questionable

The Chargers could potentially be without two of their top defensive players, which is never a good thing. The fact that they’re going up against the Chiefs only magnifies that problem.

Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Clark (hamstring) – Doubtful

Chris Jones (wrist) – Questionable

The Chiefs could also be without a few of their top defenders, which means this could be a high-scoring affair. The total on this game sits at 54.5, so there should be plenty of fantasy value to go around.

Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage (ankle) – Out

A.J. Terrell (concussion) – Out

Gage’s absence should result in a few more targets for Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts, who have been slightly disappointing to start the year. Terrell’s absence should make life a bit easier for Daniel Jones, who has quietly been the fifth-highest-scoring fantasy quarterback to start the year.

New York Giants

Kenny Golladay (hip) – Questionable

Evan Engram (calf) – Questionable

Engram has yet to suit up this season, while Golladay is questionable after playing the past two weeks. Their absences would solidify Sterling Shepard as the Giants’ top pass-catcher after racking up 16 catches for 207 yards a touchdown to start the year.

Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins (shoulder) – Doubtful

Higgins is not expected to suit up on Sunday, which is good news for Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Chase has scored a touchdown of at least 40 yards in both weeks, so a few additional targets could vault him into elite wide receiver territory.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson (knee) – Out

Alex Highsmith (groin) – Out

T.J. Watt (groin) – Questionable

The Steelers will be without their top receiver in Johnson and possibly their two top pass rushers. The Bengals are already shaping up as a preferred target for the sharps this week, so Watt being out would be the icing on the cake.

Arizona Cardinals

De’Andre Hopkins (ribs) – Questionable

Hopkins is expected to suit up vs. the Jaguars, but Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk, and AJ Green would all see a boost in value if he’s out.

New York Jets

Tevin Coleman (illness) – Out

Jamison Crowder (groin) – Doubtful

The Jets’ offense has provided very little fantasy value so far this season, but Coleman and Crowder being out opens up some additional opportunities. That said, it remains to be seen if anyone can take advantage.

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) – Out

Will Fuller (personal) – Will Play

Jacoby Brissett will draw the start at quarterback, but he was horrible in relief of Tagovailoa last week. However, he will benefit from the presence of Fuller, who will suit up for the first time this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs (ankle) – Doubtful

Richie Incognito (calf) – Out

Jacobs is expected to miss his second straight week, which means Peyton Barber and Kenyan Drake should carry the load at RB. Unfortunately, Incognito will miss his third consecutive game, and the Raiders have struggled to run the ball in his absence. Barber and Drake combined for just 41 yards on 20 carries last week vs. the Steelers.

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook (ankle) – Questionable

Cook is officially listed as questionable, but the general feeling is that he’ll be able to suit up. If he’s ruled out, Alexander Mattison vaults into RB1 conversation vs. the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown (COVID-19) – Questionable

Brown technically still has a chance to get cleared before Sunday, but he is not currently expected to play. His absence opens up additional targets for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, while Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson should see more snaps in three-receiver sets.