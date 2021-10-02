NFL Week 4 Injury Report

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

The injuries have started to pile up heading into Week 4, with virtually every team dealing with at least one potential absence. Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson (ankle, knee) – Out

Jonathan Taylor (knee) – Questionable

Carson Wentz (ankles) – Questionable

The Colts have some huge names on their injury report at the moment. Nelson has already been ruled out, and that’s a massive blow for their offense. Since arriving in Indianapolis, he’s been one of the best guards in football, racking up a top-three ProFootballFocus grade in each of his professional seasons.

Wentz and Taylor are questionable, but both players are expected to suit up vs. the Dolphins. Wentz played through multiple injuries last week, while Taylor has been limited at practice all week.

Washington Football Team

Antonio Gibson (shin) – Questionable

Gibson was limited at Friday’s practice, and head coach Ron Rivera said he’s “pretty confident” that Gibson will be able to suit up. He has a nice matchup vs. the Falcons if he’s active, and J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson would likely split the work if he’s out.

Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage (ankle) – Out

Gage will miss his second straight week, which opens up some additional opportunities for the rest of the roster. Calvin Ridley saw 11 targets last week sans Gage, while Olamide Zaccheaus and Cordarrelle Patterson saw at least six. Kyle Pitts could also see a bump despite a slow start to his rookie season.

Cleveland Browns

Jedrick Wills (ankle) – Questionable

J.C. Tretter (knee) – Questionable

The Browns could be down two starting offensive linemen this week, which is obviously not ideal. Tretter owns the fourth-highest PFF grade at center this season, while Wills ranks 34th among offensive tackles.

Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook (ankle) – Questionable

Cook missed last week’s game, and Alexander Mattison stepped into a monster workload. He responded with 112 rushing yards, six receptions, and 59 receiving yards vs. the Seahawks, so he would be an excellent fantasy option if he draws another start. However, Cook did practice on a limited basis this week, so he is tentatively expected to suit up.

New York Giants

Darius Slayton (hamstring) – Out

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) – Out

The Giants will be down two of their top pass catchers this week, which opens up plenty of opportunities for the rest of the roster. Kenny Golladay has a chance for a breakout week after a slow start to the year, while Saquon Barkley should be very involved in the passing attack. He led the Giants in routes run last week, finishing with six catches for 43 yards.

New Orleans Saints

Terron Armstead (elbow) – Out

Erik McCoy (calf) – Out

The Saints will be missing two offensive linemen, including arguably their best lineman in Armstead. He’s earned a top 10 grade at the position per PFF in each of the past three seasons, including the No. 1 overall spot in 2018.

Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) – Out

With McCaffrey out of the lineup, Chuba Hubbard should serve as the Panthers’ starting running back this week. Royce Freeman could also see a few additional touches as Hubbard’s backup.

Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift (groin) – Questionable

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters earlier in the week that we’re “going to see a lot more Swift” moving forward, but injuries might not make that possible vs. the Bears. That said, he is expected to suit up after posting a limited practice on Friday.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack (foot) – Questionable

Darnell Mooney (groin) – Questionable

Andy Dalton (knee) – Questionable

The Bears have yet to announce their starting quarterback vs. the Lions. Dalton will presumably get the nod if he’s healthy enough to play, while Justin Fields or Nick Foles will start if he’s not. Mooney’s absence would open up some additional targets for the pass-catchers, while Mack’s absence would give a boost to the Lions.

Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones (hamstring) – Out

A.J. Brown (hamstring) – Out

Bud Dupree (knee) – Out

The Titans are expected to steamroll the Jets this week, but they’ll be without their top two pass catchers. That means Derrick Henry should get all the work he can handle – his rushing prop is set at 116.5 yards on FanDuel Sportsbook – while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, and Josh Reynolds should see a boost in the passing game.

Los Angeles Rams

Darrell Henderson (ribs) – Questionable

Sony Michel dominated the workload for the Rams with Henderson out of the lineup last week, but he managed just 67 yards on 20 carries. Rams coach Sean McVay anticipates Henderson playing in Week 4, but that kind of volume would make Michel appealing if he’s ruled out.

Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett (hip) – Questionable

D’Wayne Eskridge (concussion) – Doubtful

Lockett practiced on Friday and is expected to suit up, but if he doesn’t, D.K. Metcalf could be looking at a sizable bump in targets. He’s one of the most explosive players in the league, so that would make him an elite fantasy option.

San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle (calf) – Questionable

Eli Mitchell (shoulder) – Questionable

Kittle is currently listed as questionable vs. the Seahawks, and Kyle Shanahan told reporters the team would have a “good idea” on Kittle’s availability tomorrow. Mitchell is also questionable, and he would likely serve as the 49ers’ lead back if he suits up. If he’s out, expect Trey Sermon and Kyle Jusczcyk to handle most of the rushing attempts.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chase Claypool (hamstring) – Questionable

Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster entered the week with injuries, but both players have been removed from the injury report. Claypool was downgraded to a DNP on Friday, making him unlikely to suit up vs. the Bengals.

Green Bay Packers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) – Out

Valdes-Scantling has been the Packers’ clear No. 2 receiver this season, racking up 17% of their targets and 38% of their air yards. His absence means Davante Adams could have a monster workload, while guys like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb become possible punt plays.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson (back) – Questionable

Jackson got in a full practice on Friday, so he should be good to go vs. a tough Broncos’ defense.

Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg) – Questionable

Gordon was limited throughout the week, so he is tentatively expected to suit up. If he’s out, Javonte Williams will become the Broncos’ featured running back, which would make him a very appealing fantasy option.