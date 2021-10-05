NFL Week 4 MNF Recap: Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Standouts

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ game plan was to attack the Raiders‘ linebackers, mainly when they got into the red zone. Although the Chargers had three passing touchdowns, Justin Herbert threw for only 212 yards. Their rushing attack accounted for 168 yards on the ground. We’re now seeing a Los Angeles team that’s shown some versatility in how it can attack its opponents.

On defense, Joey Bosa terrorized the Raiders offense with seven quarterback pressures. Las Vegas didn’t have any answers as Bosa consistently got into the backfield. That had a tremendous impact on Derek Carr’s ability to throw the ball downfield as he finished with just 165 passing yards.

Despite having what looked like a pro-Raiders crowd, Las Vegas looked second-best from the start of the game.

There were indeed some good signs if you have the Chargers’ defense in fantasy, as all things point to this group getting even better down the road as the season progresses.

